Be Creative Or Destructive - Proverbs 18:9

Proverbs 18:9 (NIV).
9) One who is slack in his work
is brother to one who destroys.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A lazy worker is destructive in his task.
An honest worker creates prosperity for his employer and himself.
