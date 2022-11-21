Welcome To Proverbs Club.Be Creative Or Destructive.

Proverbs 18:9 (NIV).

9) One who is slack in his work

is brother to one who destroys.

A lazy worker is destructive in his task.

An honest worker creates prosperity for his employer and himself.

