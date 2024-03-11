Create New Account
nanonetworks & ur body
Nonvaxer420
Published 14 hours ago

these videos are for the folks who need a bare bones overview and they are good to go

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005259/en/NTT-Proposes-the-%E2%80%9CDigital-Twin-Computing-Initiative%E2%80%9D-%E2%80%93-a-Platform-to-Combine-High-Precision-Digital-Information-Reflecting-the-Real-World-to-Synthesize-Diverse-Virtual-Worlds-Generate-Novel-Services-and-Bring-about-Society-of-the-Future

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Synthetic_Environment_for_Analysis_and_Simulations

.

https://publicintelligence.net/nsa-global-information-grid-information-assurance-roadmap/

.

https://info.publicintelligence.net/DoD-GIG2-CONOPS.pdf

.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-45149-5/figures/1

.

https://ieee-dataport.org/documents/diat-%CE%BCradhar-radar-micro-doppler-signature-dataset-human-suspicious-activity-recognition

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Classification-of-energy-efficient-routing-protocols-in-WBAN_fig3_357884276

.

https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-031-21343-4_33

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-concept-of-a-Capacitive-coupling-and-b-Galvanic-coupling-IBC-C-Air-is-the_fig1_273861166

.

https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire

.

intra galvanic coupling

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.11.23.394395v1.full

.

https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/performance-evaluation-of-magnetic-resonance-coupling-method-for-intra-body-network-ibnet/

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Examples-of-services-where-optical-wireless-communication-coexists-with-post-5G-and-6G_fig2_348149737

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Information-domains-of-radar-data-used-for-human-activity-classification-in-the_fig2_334147427

.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x

.

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/A-100KHz-1GHz-Termination-dependent-Human-Body-Avlani-Nath/c9ce3dea7681a63be87907b80b52e5615b8b5ea4/figure/4

.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-79788-9/figures/2

human body communication frequency

https://www.ccexpert.us/data-link/peertopeer-communication.html

.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/aelm.202200877

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/High-level-architecture_fig1_348294446

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/System-model-in-wireless-body-area-network_fig2_283682819

.

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s42979-022-01459-5

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/General-architecture-for-wireless-body-area-networks_fig1_355376280

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0924424710002657

Keywords
trumpaihealthcare20242030nanoxjabeloncovid

