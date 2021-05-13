Gordon Chang：CCP Launched WW3 With Bioweapons

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5/9/2021 Gordon Chang: COVID-19 really is a product of a biological weapons program in all probability. Chinese leader Xi Jinping took decisions in 2019 and 2020, spread this pathogen beyond China deliberately. Causing 3.2 million people been killed until now, which makes this mass murder. CCP launched WW3 with bioweapons.