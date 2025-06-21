Former IRGC Commander-in-Chief Mohsen Rezaei issued a stern warning, stating that Israel and its military face darker days ahead, revealing that Iran has only utilized 30% of its operational capacity in its response so far.



Rezaei emphasized that Iran has yet to activate its land and naval forces, or strategic pressure tools like oil leverage, the Strait of Hormuz, or allied forces in surrounding countries. He also clarified that the Iranian strike targeted a military facility adjacent to a hospital, underscoring efforts to allow civilians time to evacuate as attacks intensify.



He urged Israeli civilians to leave immediately to avoid the consequences of continued escalation.

