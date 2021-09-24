© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mafia of the Powerful - Catherine Austin Fitts
Follow
0
Share
Report
103 views • September 24, 2021
Trimmed. Had 22 minutes of intro. The clideo watermark is from the online trimmer service.
This video is an excellent summary of what is going on right now, and jives with everything we have heard from Toresays.
Note from the channel owner - Please share this channel as much as possible. Not to benefit me, rather the way Brighteon works is: the more views the channel gets, the more videos I can upload.
These videos are not monetized and I do not get paid to post these videos. I do it so hard to find or likely censored videos can be easily viewed. Primary source is TS.
This video is an excellent summary of what is going on right now, and jives with everything we have heard from Toresays.
Note from the channel owner - Please share this channel as much as possible. Not to benefit me, rather the way Brighteon works is: the more views the channel gets, the more videos I can upload.
These videos are not monetized and I do not get paid to post these videos. I do it so hard to find or likely censored videos can be easily viewed. Primary source is TS.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.