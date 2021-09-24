Mafia of the Powerful - Catherine Austin Fitts

Trimmed. Had 22 minutes of intro. The clideo watermark is from the online trimmer service.



This video is an excellent summary of what is going on right now, and jives with everything we have heard from Toresays.



Note from the channel owner - Please share this channel as much as possible. Not to benefit me, rather the way Brighteon works is: the more views the channel gets, the more videos I can upload.



These videos are not monetized and I do not get paid to post these videos. I do it so hard to find or likely censored videos can be easily viewed. Primary source is TS.