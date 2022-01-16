Project Veritas: There Was Engineering a Virus To Inoculate Bats in the Wuhan Lab

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01/11/2022 Dr. Robert Malone: The correspondents revealed by the Project Veritas from major US Marine Corps, Joseph Murphy, that have been filed with his superiors are explosive documents. It says that there was engineering a virus to inoculate bats in the Wuhan lab. Senator Ron Johnson’s office and his investigative team is on the issue of these documents and their veracity. If these documents are verified, then this is truly a smoking gun of historic proportions.