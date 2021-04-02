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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0175 - Andrea Kruger - Jenkins is sentenced to death
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1 view • April 02, 2021
Nikko Jenkins shot Andrea in the head as she pulled up behind his vehicle at an intersection on her way home from work. Levering ate the McDonalds that she had bought, then attempted to set her vehicle on fire 16 hours later. Jenkins has been called one of the most dangerous people doctors have ever evaluated.
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