Speaking in the UK Parliament, MP Andrew Bridgen Hints at Bringing Back Capital Punishment for Crimes Against Humanity, to the Absolute Dismay of Other MPs in Attendance
Published 21 hours ago

Speaking in the UK Parliament, MP Andrew Bridgen Hints at Bringing Back Capital Punishment for Crimes Against Humanity, to the Absolute Dismay of Other MPs in Attendance

"I have always opposed capital punishment on the principle that it's wrong to take a life, so it can't be right for the state to take a life in revenge. Events have caused me to reconsider my position."
"Can we have a debate on crimes against humanity, and the appropriate punishment for those who perpetuate, collude and cover up for these atrocities—atrocities and crimes so severe that the ultimate punishment may be required?"

Sounds good to me, Hang 'em all!!

Source @RealWorldNewsChannel

