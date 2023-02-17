Create New Account
Russia Calls for International Probe into Biden’s Role in Nord Stream Explosion | The New American TV
The New American
Published 21 hours ago |

Did the United States intentionally damage the Nord Stream pipeline? Russia thinks so.


U.S. legislators are trying to defend patients against discriminatory vaccination policies.


Has the FBI been spying on U.S. citizens, and will their actions catch up with them?


Republicans are battling Democrats over China's and Mexcio’s roles in the ongoing opioid crisis.


Legislators are introducing knee-jerk gun control bills to punish law-abiding citizens while criminals go free.


Host Rebecca Terrell https://thenewamerican.com/editor/rebecca-terrell/ discusses the agenda behind these stories with commentator Daniel Natal.


Later in the show Dr. Duke Pesta joins us for a discussion of the failed Common Core agenda that is still at work in public schools, along with the remedy of homeschool. Dr. Pesta is administrator of Freedom Project Academy https://fpeusa.org/ , an online homeschool organization dedicated to classical, godly curricula.


Rounding out today’s show is the important documentary “Overview of America.”


The New American TV is dedicated to bringing you the Truth Behind the News. Join us each weekday at 3:00 p.m. Eastern at wvwtv.com/live and at thenewamerican.com at 5 p.m. Eastern.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



