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2022 03 20 John Haller's Prophecy Update "And There Shall Be Speculations and Rumors of Speculations"
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42 views • March 20, 2022
Catchy title, but the content reveals that only the Lord really knows what's going on, as the rest appears to be propaganda and guessing. We know one thing...He will come again to make all things right. But until...
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