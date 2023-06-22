Create New Account
Does God tell us what to think? Oh, Yes He does. Do you know it?
Scotty C
Published Yesterday

Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.

