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Dinosaurs (Dino-snoores) are a Hoax Never existed Period STOP the LIES.
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70 views • February 20, 2021
DO not false witness this (G)ewish Fairy tale to your children or yourself any longer. STOP IT and return to your right mind, your Christ mind, Stop this Childish BS thinking. LEAVE THAT world BEHIND or you will suffer the Plagues that come very soon CLEAR?
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