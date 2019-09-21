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Vintage shooting weapon - Impressive Restoration
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11 views • September 21, 2019
This is an industrial made weapon i got it from my elder brother's friend. but i am upset because YouTube demonetized my last restoration project. But i am keep doing my work and i am trying my best to show you best and Impressive Restorations.
I hope you guys will enjoy the video and also share your positive feedback and opinions in comment section.
I do a lot of hard work and YouTube ruins it.
I hope you guys will enjoy the video and also share your positive feedback and opinions in comment section.
I do a lot of hard work and YouTube ruins it.
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