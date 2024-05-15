The Scorpion M kamikaze combat robot has proven its effectiveness in combat conditions
Soldiers of the " Russian hawks" detachment of the Russian Armed Forces, together with servicemen of the 110th brigade of the 1st Donetsk Army Corps, used the Scorpion M combat robot on the battlefield to destroy a stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Krasnogorovka area. The successful episode of using the Scorpion M demonstrated the high reliability and maneuverability of the robotic vehicle, as well as its combat effectiveness in carrying out missions to destroy enemy strongholds and fire weapons.
