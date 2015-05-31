[May 31, 2015] A Simple Horizon Test Take 2 (18.7K views on YouTube)

I deleted the previous animation because I wasn't happy with it. This second one shows the ball scaled up to the point of appearing nearly level with the horizon. Still, what I have found though is that the scale of the ball does not matter. On a ball, the horizon ALWAYS drops with altitude. Granted, the horizon will NEVER drop with an infinite plain, but with a plain the size of that which is depicted in the Flat Earther's model, the perceived drop in the horizon would only appear obvious after you have gone well up into space. I used a hot-air balloon here to show that we are not going that high. And while the ball drops off as if we were going that high, it is exaggerated only to prove the point that the horizon ALWAYS drops from eye level, no matter how big the ball, or how high the altitude. The results are exactly the same either way.If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here:geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, sciencebible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology