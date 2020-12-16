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RUSH - The Spirit of Radio [David Marsden Tribute]
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33 views • December 16, 2020
This song was dedicated by Rush members as a nod to cfny 102.1 radio in Toronto, the DJ was David Marsden, he invented the phrase "the spirit of radio", tell him "Civilian" says "Hi!"
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Here is an interview with David Marsden
On this episode of Broadcast Dialogue – The Podcast, the ‘Mars Bar’ himself talks Rush, radio, records and staying curious.
https://broadcastdialogue.com/broadcast-dialogue-the-podcast-david-marsden-on-the-spirit-of-radio-and-staying-curious/
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David Marsden is a Canadian radio broadcaster. As the driving force behind Brampton, Ontario radio station CFNY in the 1980s, he became an influential figure in the Canadian music industry by giving many Canadian and international alternative rock artists major Canadian radio exposure. During his stint at CFNY, he was known as "The Mars Bar". [The Best DJ in Canada]
___________
Here is an interview with David Marsden
On this episode of Broadcast Dialogue – The Podcast, the ‘Mars Bar’ himself talks Rush, radio, records and staying curious.
https://broadcastdialogue.com/broadcast-dialogue-the-podcast-david-marsden-on-the-spirit-of-radio-and-staying-curious/
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David Marsden is a Canadian radio broadcaster. As the driving force behind Brampton, Ontario radio station CFNY in the 1980s, he became an influential figure in the Canadian music industry by giving many Canadian and international alternative rock artists major Canadian radio exposure. During his stint at CFNY, he was known as "The Mars Bar". [The Best DJ in Canada]
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