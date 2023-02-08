Create New Account
AOC Spreads Conspiracy Theories About Child Rescuers On The Border
64 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published a day ago |

🚨🚨PSA

Veterans On Patrol, a Veteran Suicide Prevention Program of Walking for the Forgotten Ministry, is recruiting Volunteers.

Please do not believe the lies spewing from this fool's mouth.

VOP is not a Militia.

We have worked tirelessly to combat the Cartel's capabilities of trafficking children through Pima County Arizona.

We started here:

https://youtu.be/MSTp-36wPCQ

Before the Child Trafficking Camp on Cemex was covered up, we were here:

https://m.facebook.com/100069488836546/

#DSW74NEWS and #VOPNEWS not only Volunteer to cover the work of VOP... We also provide raw Reports to permit TRUTH which our adversary seeks to keep from you.

Another truth is, we could care less what AOC says. If her lies will get eyes on the children we are helping, the mothers we are defending, and the Border we are protecting... Then Praise our Heavenly Father for creating AOC as an example of stupidity.

Our defense is of God.

- Lewis VOP Founder

[email protected]

#BORDERWARSAZ
#DSW74NEWS #VOP


Help Keep Me Online http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q

paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2

https://venmo.com/u/beautifulhorizons2


Keywords
exposedaocchild traffickingcrimes against childrenveterans on patrolpima countyborderwarsazcemex child sex campborde patrolchildren crying in the desertsanctuary corridorsalcohol spreads conspiracy theories

