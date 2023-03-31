Fruit of the Spirit & Spiritual Gifts (Episode 1)

Our maiden talk show (Present Truth Talk Show, P2TS Live) will discuss spiritual gifts, focusing more on the fruit of the Spirit. Subsequent episodes will discuss in much details "Fruit of the Spirit" in Galatians 5:22 and Ephesians 5:9 in line with contemporary issues and societies. Facilitators or discussants will always attempt to tackle every topic from Christian norms, morals, and biblical perspectives. The Bible will be our only standard of truth and moral compass, though other relevant supporting sources (extra-biblical materials) may be cited to enhance and spice the discussions. As Paul admonished in 1 Corinthians 12:1: "Now concerning spiritual gifts, brethren, I would not have you ignorant." Viewers can learn more about this topic by reading 1 Corinthians 14:1–12 and Romans 8:23.
