X22 Report Spotlight: Dr. Shiva on Fascism, Racism & Election Fraud

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Dr Shiva explains election fraud, his run for political office, twitter ban, his law suits in which he represented himself in court against MA government and Big Tech. Dr Shiva breaks it down in simple terms and how his experience impacts every American.
Website: VA Shiva https://vashiva.com/join
Dr. Shiva created email at the age of 14 in Newark, NJ and has 4 degrees from MIT. 1 degree is a PHD in biological engineering. Dr Shiva begins the discussion with the pandemic. Dr. Shiva in his lawsuit discovered that the corporations and government are working together, fascism is real and it is happening right in front of our eyes. The election process is not one vote one person, its an algorithm the elite created to control the election process. The elite have given us an illusion of freedom and it is now time to take back this country
All source links to the report can be found at www.x22report.com