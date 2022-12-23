🚨⚠️🇩🇪 Breaking: German Parliament Vice President Calls For Investigation into Covid 'Vaccine' Deaths and Damages





Chief pathologist and his team discovered that in 30 percent of the people they examined who died shortly after the Covid vaccination, the vaccination was the cause of death.





The Bundestag [German federal parliament] Vice President, Wolfgang Kubicki, is calling for an autopsy for those who died shortly after receiving the Covid vaccine. Kubicki thinks it is essential that every unexplained death that occurs within 14 days after a Covid vaccination is automatically registered as a suspected case with the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI). The Free Democratic Party (FDP) politician says investigating a “link between vaccination, myocarditis, and death is imperative.”





In doing so, Kubicki referred to a recently published study by Peter Schirmacher, the chief pathologist at the Heidelberg University Clinic. Schirmacher and his team discovered that in 30 percent of the people they examined who died shortly after the Covid vaccination, that vaccination was the cause of death.





https://rairfoundation.com/breaking-german-parliament-vice-president-calls-for-investigation-into-covid-vaccine-deaths-and-damages-video/