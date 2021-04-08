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Hunter Biden REVEALS DISTURBING Details about His Drug Problem on LIVE TV
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110 views • April 08, 2021
Kyle Becker from Trending Politics reports, Hunter Biden’s illicit activities were the focus of a CBS interview on Sunday Morning. While the interview concentrated primarily on his scurrilous past, it did delve into the matter of Hunter Biden’s laptop and a DOJ-led investigation into his taxes.
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