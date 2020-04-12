© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mortgaging the Future - Keiser Report
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • April 12, 2020
Mortgaging the Future - Keiser Report
April 11, 2020
RT - Keiser Report
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy look at how our economy mortgaged its future and now the future has arrived.
Nearly a third of renters did not pay their rent on 1st April and 30% of mortgages (15 million) could default necessitating another bailout for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac which were already bailed out once in 2008 to the tune of $238 billion.
In the second half, Max interviews Lina Seiche, marketing director of BTSEcom. They discuss bitcoin markets, privacy and Liquid Network.
==
Listen to this episode on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv/sets/keiser-report-1
Check out http://rt.com
Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on VK https://vk.com/rt_international
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Soundcloud https://soundcloud.com/rttv
#RT (Russia Today) is a global #news network broadcasting from Moscow, London, Paris and Washington studios to over 100 countries. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.
April 11, 2020
RT - Keiser Report
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy look at how our economy mortgaged its future and now the future has arrived.
Nearly a third of renters did not pay their rent on 1st April and 30% of mortgages (15 million) could default necessitating another bailout for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac which were already bailed out once in 2008 to the tune of $238 billion.
In the second half, Max interviews Lina Seiche, marketing director of BTSEcom. They discuss bitcoin markets, privacy and Liquid Network.
==
Listen to this episode on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv/sets/keiser-report-1
Check out http://rt.com
Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on VK https://vk.com/rt_international
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Soundcloud https://soundcloud.com/rttv
#RT (Russia Today) is a global #news network broadcasting from Moscow, London, Paris and Washington studios to over 100 countries. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.