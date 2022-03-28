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The GREAT RESET Of Humanity! - The World Is BREAKING IN TWO! - Economic CRASH & Technocratic CONTROL
World Alternative Media
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14271 views • March 28, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Stephen Kendal in Manchester, UK after years of Stephen predicting all of the things we are currently witnessing before our eyes!
From his rundown years ago of "The Big Reset" which is different from the Great Reset to the "Ghost Crash" and how the economic derivatives model is being used alongside blockchain to move us into a new dark age of financial and political control.
Will you own nothing and be happy? Or will you defend your humanity as a HUMAN BEING against the tyranny that surrounds us?

Stephen also breaks down his thoughts on decentralized social media like Steemit and Hive as well as the two societies we are fractioning off into.

Stay tuned for more from WAM!

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World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
vaccinesnewscollapsecrashcryptocurrencyprivacyeconomynwoconspiracycryptoeconomicstechnocracyfinancetranshumanismvoluntaryismcashlessjosh sigurdsoncovid19covidklaus schwabgreat resetwamstephen kendal
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