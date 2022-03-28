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The GREAT RESET Of Humanity! - The World Is BREAKING IN TWO! - Economic CRASH & Technocratic CONTROL
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14271 views • March 28, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Stephen Kendal in Manchester, UK after years of Stephen predicting all of the things we are currently witnessing before our eyes!
From his rundown years ago of "The Big Reset" which is different from the Great Reset to the "Ghost Crash" and how the economic derivatives model is being used alongside blockchain to move us into a new dark age of financial and political control.
Will you own nothing and be happy? Or will you defend your humanity as a HUMAN BEING against the tyranny that surrounds us?
Stephen also breaks down his thoughts on decentralized social media like Steemit and Hive as well as the two societies we are fractioning off into.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flotefest-2022-tickets-253730132657?aff=WAM
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Stephen Kendal in Manchester, UK after years of Stephen predicting all of the things we are currently witnessing before our eyes!
From his rundown years ago of "The Big Reset" which is different from the Great Reset to the "Ghost Crash" and how the economic derivatives model is being used alongside blockchain to move us into a new dark age of financial and political control.
Will you own nothing and be happy? Or will you defend your humanity as a HUMAN BEING against the tyranny that surrounds us?
Stephen also breaks down his thoughts on decentralized social media like Steemit and Hive as well as the two societies we are fractioning off into.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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