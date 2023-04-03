https://gettr.com/post/p2db4b2e04c

4/1/2023 According to Miles Guo, "If the CCP is taken down, everywhere could be our holy land; if the CCP exists, everywhere could be our graveyard". We are fighting a life-or-death battle with the CCP and shouldn’t be bothered by transient gains or losses. Our top priority is to take down the CCP!

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





4/1/2023 郭先生说：“灭了共，哪里都是我们的圣地；灭不了共，哪里都是我们的墓地！”我们和中共之间进行的是你死我活的斗争，不要计较一时得失，灭共才是第一位的！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平



