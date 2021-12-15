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Meet The Homeless Preppers [Part Two]
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297 views • December 15, 2021
In episode two we meet Darren, an undiscovered poet who struggles to survive on the streets. Being homeless makes prepping difficult due to rampant theft. Darren keeps his supplies in a shopping trolley but struggles to find things due to only just leaving the hospital after his suicide attempt where he threw himself under a taxi.
Filmed on the mean streets of Milton Keynes.
Filmed on the mean streets of Milton Keynes.
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