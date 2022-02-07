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God's Precious Metals: Gold, Silver, and Bronze in the Tabernacle
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125 views • February 07, 2022
My commentary for the 2022 Terumah torah portion.
Other videos cited:
The Tabernacle Acacia Wood Poles and the Crucifixion of Yeshua / Jesus - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dkd49efct2w
Cedar Wood, the Cleansing Ritual After Leprosy, the Temple, and the Crucifixion of Yeshua / Jesus - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3VZHbaQ0ac&;t=8s
The Word and the Tabernacle: Reverse Engineering Theology; John 1:1-14, Sukkot; Transfiguration - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pLpXapOlbFU&;t=4s
The Colors of God - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FckEoYWROUE&;t=407s
Spiritual Warfare, Praise, Worship, and the Two Silver Trumpets - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5hhaiGGfYY
Bible verses covered:
Exodus 25:3-4, 10-18, 23-39; 26:6, 11, 19, 21, 25, 29, 32, 37; 27:2-6, 10-11, 17-19; 30:1-6, 18; 20:23; 32:1-6
Numbers 21:7-9
John 3:14-15
2 Kings 18:4
John 5:18; 14:6; 1:1, 14
Pic sources:
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/b8/e7/24/b8e724f26c7cdac8b140b7d5377fafef.jpg
https://messianic-revolution.com/e30-3-the-smoke-from-the-altar-of-incense-symbolizes-the-prayers-of-all-of-gods-people/
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/b8/e7/24/b8e724f26c7cdac8b140b7d5377fafef.jpg
https://bcooper.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/tabernacle.jpg?w=723
http://newlifesanctuarychurch.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Bronze-laver.jpg
https://c8.alamy.com/comp/ERHGMP/blowing-of-the-silver-trumpets-illustration-for-the-bible-numbers-ERHGMP.jpg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Golden_calf#/media/File:Worshiping_the_golden_calf.jpg
https://biblereadingpodcast.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/bronze-serpent_iqptjp-209x300.jpg
https://watchjerusalem.co.il/files/W1siZiIsIjIwMjAvMDYvMTkvMzRwdm10OGlyZl9KQUdfaGV6ZWtpYWhfMV8wLmpwZyJdXQ/7857e36b6dcb68a6/JAG%20-%20hezekiah_1_0.jpg
Other videos cited:
The Tabernacle Acacia Wood Poles and the Crucifixion of Yeshua / Jesus - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dkd49efct2w
Cedar Wood, the Cleansing Ritual After Leprosy, the Temple, and the Crucifixion of Yeshua / Jesus - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3VZHbaQ0ac&;t=8s
The Word and the Tabernacle: Reverse Engineering Theology; John 1:1-14, Sukkot; Transfiguration - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pLpXapOlbFU&;t=4s
The Colors of God - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FckEoYWROUE&;t=407s
Spiritual Warfare, Praise, Worship, and the Two Silver Trumpets - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5hhaiGGfYY
Bible verses covered:
Exodus 25:3-4, 10-18, 23-39; 26:6, 11, 19, 21, 25, 29, 32, 37; 27:2-6, 10-11, 17-19; 30:1-6, 18; 20:23; 32:1-6
Numbers 21:7-9
John 3:14-15
2 Kings 18:4
John 5:18; 14:6; 1:1, 14
Pic sources:
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/b8/e7/24/b8e724f26c7cdac8b140b7d5377fafef.jpg
https://messianic-revolution.com/e30-3-the-smoke-from-the-altar-of-incense-symbolizes-the-prayers-of-all-of-gods-people/
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/b8/e7/24/b8e724f26c7cdac8b140b7d5377fafef.jpg
https://bcooper.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/tabernacle.jpg?w=723
http://newlifesanctuarychurch.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Bronze-laver.jpg
https://c8.alamy.com/comp/ERHGMP/blowing-of-the-silver-trumpets-illustration-for-the-bible-numbers-ERHGMP.jpg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Golden_calf#/media/File:Worshiping_the_golden_calf.jpg
https://biblereadingpodcast.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/bronze-serpent_iqptjp-209x300.jpg
https://watchjerusalem.co.il/files/W1siZiIsIjIwMjAvMDYvMTkvMzRwdm10OGlyZl9KQUdfaGV6ZWtpYWhfMV8wLmpwZyJdXQ/7857e36b6dcb68a6/JAG%20-%20hezekiah_1_0.jpg
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