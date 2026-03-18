Rights aren't Gifts from Government. They're Ultimatums.

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For the American Revolutionaries “Liberty or Death” wasn’t just a slogan. It was a warning. Rights aren’t gifts from government, and if you violate them you’ll pay the price. On this episode, it’s the natural rights foundation built on a 2000 year lineage - that made “Rebellion to tyrants” not just a suggestion, but a moral duty: “Obedience to God”
Path to Liberty: March 18, 2026