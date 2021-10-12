'Domestic Terrorist' Label Is a Boogeyman to Stifle Opposition of Tyranny

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Thankfully, that label was so overused by leftists that it completely lost its meaning. They applied it to people who were clearly not white supremacists. Some of them weren't even white. As a result, they realized they needed another "scare label," and one has been supplied to them by Nancy Pelosi, the Deep State, and the Biden-Harris regime.