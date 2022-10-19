Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
You CAN Feel The AETHER !
23 views
channel image
VaeroSpace
Published a month ago |


Imagine a swirling "thought wind of tightening spirals twisting your water molecules into spin magnets ,above and below the belt line in opposite directions , spin and swirl the water and turn your BIG BODY MAGNET ON ! Also see my russian box preview video on moving forward ...

here >> https://www.brighteon.com/0da6e9cb-9bbd-4820-bd2b-d26d99fc4111

How I feel my "magenetic " strength " of my Body as A Magenet ... and how strongly I'm affecting and moving the Aether around me
Amplify your magnetism and live forever : https://www.bitchute.com/video/bIk462UpnKos/...
Aether Superhero Live forever course on youtube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=38elkPYcR7E&list=PLkXS2ge9p5elb5_M9wsJ9K-ZfNTznHHLD

Keywords
energylifeforcebioenergy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket