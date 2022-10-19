You CAN Feel The AETHER !

Imagine a swirling "thought wind of tightening spirals twisting your water molecules into spin magnets ,above and below the belt line in opposite directions , spin and swirl the water and turn your BIG BODY MAGNET ON ! Also see my russian box preview video on moving forward ...
here >> https://www.brighteon.com/0da6e9cb-9bbd-4820-bd2b-d26d99fc4111
How I feel my "magenetic " strength " of my Body as A Magenet ... and how strongly I'm affecting and moving the Aether around me
Amplify your magnetism and live forever : https://www.bitchute.com/video/bIk462UpnKos/...
Aether Superhero Live forever course on youtube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=38elkPYcR7E&list=PLkXS2ge9p5elb5_M9wsJ9K-ZfNTznHHLD
