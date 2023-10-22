The President Trump dream 10-20-23 @ 12:32 AM, 1:27 AM & 5:40 AM

A dream from my lovely Jesus with President Donald Trump after the dropping of bombs upon Ameria.

Please pray about all things in Jesus Christ's name.

Acts 2:17 And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams:

Mailing address:

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

P.O Box 5133

Cleveland, TN 37320

Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

Prayer Email:

[email protected]

Donate Links:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords

YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ

Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/

Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell

Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271

Odysee Channel:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e