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I CONFRONT FAKE NEWS AT PHOENIX RALLY AGAINST POISON JAB MANDATE
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30 views • December 08, 2021
Fake news(whether claiming to be liberal, conservative, Fox or CNN)continues to peddle the dangerous(literally getting millions of innocent, naive people killed)lie that the fake covid vaccines are "safe and effective".
The facts are the big pharma covid shots are extremely dangerous, bioweapon injections. Globalist psychopath billionaires(King Charles, Euro Royals, Chinese CCP, Rockefellers, Fords, Bill Gates, Ted Turner, Saudi sheiks, Vatican Pope Francis etc.)are the main promoters of this soft kill genocide because they're extremely selfish, criminal narcissists that want the entire Earth to themselves.
The fake news puppets claiming these shots are "safe and effective"(not licensed physicians but they insist on giving millions of strangers medical advice)will not be excused from Nuremburg 2.0 trials for aiding and abetting genocide.
Note: This is a short clip because I was running out of storage on my smart phone and don't get unlimited fiat $$ from the globalist crime syndicate.
HOLIDAY FUNDRAISER
If you watch my videos and support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism a $$$ contribution enables me to continue my work countering the globalist agenda to destroy our US Constitutional Republic.
Email [email protected] with your name, city, state and $ pledge amount for payment instructions.
Paid followers and subscribers receive VIP alerts, special advisory emails and personal consultations including help getting exemptions from mask wearing and the jabs.
Thanks for your support and watching my reports.
My investigations and activism are now mainly focused on securing the border, 1st, 2nd Amendment defense, jobs, businesses for legal US citizens. And I am very active fighting the death jab and 5g genocide.
Jonathan Adler
The Calaz Infowarrior
[email protected]
The facts are the big pharma covid shots are extremely dangerous, bioweapon injections. Globalist psychopath billionaires(King Charles, Euro Royals, Chinese CCP, Rockefellers, Fords, Bill Gates, Ted Turner, Saudi sheiks, Vatican Pope Francis etc.)are the main promoters of this soft kill genocide because they're extremely selfish, criminal narcissists that want the entire Earth to themselves.
The fake news puppets claiming these shots are "safe and effective"(not licensed physicians but they insist on giving millions of strangers medical advice)will not be excused from Nuremburg 2.0 trials for aiding and abetting genocide.
Note: This is a short clip because I was running out of storage on my smart phone and don't get unlimited fiat $$ from the globalist crime syndicate.
HOLIDAY FUNDRAISER
If you watch my videos and support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism a $$$ contribution enables me to continue my work countering the globalist agenda to destroy our US Constitutional Republic.
Email [email protected] with your name, city, state and $ pledge amount for payment instructions.
Paid followers and subscribers receive VIP alerts, special advisory emails and personal consultations including help getting exemptions from mask wearing and the jabs.
Thanks for your support and watching my reports.
My investigations and activism are now mainly focused on securing the border, 1st, 2nd Amendment defense, jobs, businesses for legal US citizens. And I am very active fighting the death jab and 5g genocide.
Jonathan Adler
The Calaz Infowarrior
[email protected]
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