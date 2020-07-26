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Must-Dos for Keto Over 40
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55 views • July 26, 2020
Dieting in your 20s is a breeze for many people: Simply drop the calories, increase physical activity; boom - weight loss. Even if you ate less than ideal foods, many people could easily shed pounds by following a simple calorie deficit. However, as we age into our 40s, our bodies change and we cannot follow the same devil-may-care methods to lose weight. We must diet prudently. So in this video, I’m going to teach you some things that you should consider before starting a keto diet in your 40s.
Download your FREE Complete Guide to a Healthier Diet here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/2ga
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrEdwardGroup.com
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Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#naturopathy
#vegetarianketo
#drgroupketo
Download your FREE Complete Guide to a Healthier Diet here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/2ga
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://ghc.us/sub-yt
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
-------
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrEdwardGroup.com
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#naturopathy
#vegetarianketo
#drgroupketo
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