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Baby Murder Protocol: Infants Separated From Parents, Given Remdesivir By Medical Industrial Complex
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244 views • February 24, 2022
Rumble — In September of last year, Attorney Ali Shultz, legal director for America's Frontline Doctors, joined the Stew Peters Show to raise the alarm about the death care being administered to her father-in-law, for the high crime of refusing to take Remdesivir. She returned to the Stew Peters Show on Tuesday to share a shocking report about hundreds of cases of hospitals isolating babies away from their parents and dosing them with Remdesivir.
You can learn more about her new organization by visiting their website:
https://www.handsforhealthandfreedom.org/
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
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You can learn more about her new organization by visiting their website:
https://www.handsforhealthandfreedom.org/
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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