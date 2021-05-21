SOULED OUT - S 7: Ep 3 - KNOW YOURSELF w/ Troy Meyer

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I really want to thank Troy for opening up quite a bit on this portion of the show about love and loss that he has experienced in his life and how it has allowed for him to grow and expand and ultimately become the person he is today.
It's discussions like this that truly remind me why I created the Souled Out Podcast in the first place. No matter our differences -- we can always come together to share in the 'best practices' of navigating this world and learning from one another's dramas and traumas. It's all love in the end.
Thank you all for tuning in!
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