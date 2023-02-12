Breaking: 2 More Chinese Balloons Shot Down! Pic of This One is CRAZY.

You are seriously not even going to believe this. The source for this does not F around. Always possible this is a hoax implanted by a trusted source to discredit someone, a hoax by the gov, the start of operation blue beam... or totally legit.
Report verified: https://apnews.com/article/united-states-government-canada-ottawa-93071207f2bbdf93b591d6b40ce1cb5a
Pods also spotted over Doncaster, UK. Sounds like Blue Beam is going live!
This guy seems like he's gonna be all of this like Biden on ice cream: https://twitter.com/CBKNEWS121
I'm a little sleepy right now, but when I wake up I'm gonna go on with my day as usual and post another snarky vid or two..
SGM ain't sellin' nada!
