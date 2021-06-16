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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1687 - Leslie Harris - Anderson is arrested
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10 views • June 16, 2021
Leslie left a Costa Mesa restaurant after arguing with her husband, telling him that she would take a taxi back to their hotel room. Her nude body was found 4:30 the next morning near Marine Corps Air Station El Toro. Medical examiners determined that she had been strangled. Anderson was connected to the crime 43 years later by DNA evidence.
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