Zero Dark Thirty: CIA Collaboration with Hollywood, violation of Espionage Act - John Kiriakou

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Zero Dark Thirty is one of the most EGREGIOUS examples of CIA-Hollywood collaboration’ – John Kiriakou
‘They [CIA] started by giving them CLASSIFIED mock-up of the Bin Laden compound, that’s a violation of the Espionage Act, punishable by up to DEATH’
‘Blurring the line between entertainment and propaganda’