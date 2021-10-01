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FULL SHOW: Globalist Big Tech Continues It’s Assault On Truth And People’s Livelihoods
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850 views • October 01, 2021
Kristi Leigh guest hosts. She shares her experience of losing her career as tens of thousands of other people are not only losing their jobs and therefore their incomes, but also doing what they love and their identity through it. All because of the authoritarian overreach of vaccine mandates. The attack on speech ramps up with more censorship, banning and ridiculing of those who dissent from the mainstream narrative. The lack of transparency is driving public distrust even higher and keeping women from even wanting to have babies in a hospital. We also get an update on the January 6th political prisoners and call out the elitist hypocrites and liars.
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