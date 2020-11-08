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Charlie de Vreede: Election is Nationalism vs Globalism, Assange Case Fraught w/ Irregularities
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36 views • November 08, 2020
Dutch lawyer Charlie de Vreede discusses Julian Assange's extradition trial. She views the election as a battle between nationalism and internationalism and believes a Trump presidency would increase the chances of an Assange pardon. She discusses the unfair practices of the state against Assange such as the extradition case being pushed along yet lacking a criminal indictment, total surveillance of Assange and his defense team which would normally throw out a case, how the court proceedings have not been public, how the judge has been reading out previously written statements from a laptop, and how his treatment in prison can technically be considered torture.
*This interview was conducted as part of a U.S. Election Night livestream together with The Potkaars Podcast: https://potkaars.nl/blog/2020/11/03/election2020
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About Charlie de Vreede
Charlie de Vreede is a Dutch legal adviser.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*This interview was conducted as part of a U.S. Election Night livestream together with The Potkaars Podcast: https://potkaars.nl/blog/2020/11/03/election2020
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
About Charlie de Vreede
Charlie de Vreede is a Dutch legal adviser.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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