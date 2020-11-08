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Charlie de Vreede: Election is Nationalism vs Globalism, Assange Case Fraught w/ Irregularities
Geopolitics & Empire
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36 views • November 08, 2020
Dutch lawyer Charlie de Vreede discusses Julian Assange's extradition trial. She views the election as a battle between nationalism and internationalism and believes a Trump presidency would increase the chances of an Assange pardon. She discusses the unfair practices of the state against Assange such as the extradition case being pushed along yet lacking a criminal indictment, total surveillance of Assange and his defense team which would normally throw out a case, how the court proceedings have not been public, how the judge has been reading out previously written statements from a laptop, and how his treatment in prison can technically be considered torture.

*This interview was conducted as part of a U.S. Election Night livestream together with The Potkaars Podcast: https://potkaars.nl/blog/2020/11/03/election2020

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About Charlie de Vreede
Charlie de Vreede is a Dutch legal adviser.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Keywords
trumpnewspoliticsdeep statejulian assangeassangenew world ordersnowdenglobalismtortureelectionsnationalismwhistleblowerwikileakschelsea manningedward snowdenelection fraudreality winnerwhistleblowing
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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