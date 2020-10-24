© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
** COMPROMISED – Exposed Deep State Operatives Have Infiltrated All Levels of Government! **- Lou Dobbs
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • October 24, 2020
** RINOs, Republicans In Name Only, Numerous Deep State Traitors are coming out of the woodwork
** RINOs in the House Intelligence Committee have exposed themselves by blocking the release of a CIA Report from Congressman Devin Nunez
** Documents in this report reveal the corruption of the Deep State and the radical Dems who run the committee concerning RussiaGate
** President Trump, Congressman Devin Nunez and Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliff want the truth out in front of the American Public
** These RINO House Intelligence Committee members include:
• Mike Conway - Texas
• Michael Turner - Ohio
• Brad Wenstrup - Ohio
• Chris Stewart - Utah
• Rick Crawford - Arkansas
• Elise Stefanik – New York
• Will Hued – Texas
** Republicans on House Judiciary Committee Siding With Dems Not To Release Report About 2017 CIA Have Hidden Their Identities
** Judge Sullivan order Justice Department to Verify the Accuracy of its evidence to Dismiss Case and Orders DOJ to Verify Flynn Evidence Under Penalty of Perjury
** The Persecution of Michael Flynn
** FBI Asks to Interview Hunter Biden’s Ex-Associate Tony Bobulinski
** Biden Corruption Scandal Further Exposed
** Hunter Biden=Linked Companies Took Millions in Bailout Loans, Taxpayer Funds
** RINOs in the House Intelligence Committee have exposed themselves by blocking the release of a CIA Report from Congressman Devin Nunez
** Documents in this report reveal the corruption of the Deep State and the radical Dems who run the committee concerning RussiaGate
** President Trump, Congressman Devin Nunez and Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliff want the truth out in front of the American Public
** These RINO House Intelligence Committee members include:
• Mike Conway - Texas
• Michael Turner - Ohio
• Brad Wenstrup - Ohio
• Chris Stewart - Utah
• Rick Crawford - Arkansas
• Elise Stefanik – New York
• Will Hued – Texas
** Republicans on House Judiciary Committee Siding With Dems Not To Release Report About 2017 CIA Have Hidden Their Identities
** Judge Sullivan order Justice Department to Verify the Accuracy of its evidence to Dismiss Case and Orders DOJ to Verify Flynn Evidence Under Penalty of Perjury
** The Persecution of Michael Flynn
** FBI Asks to Interview Hunter Biden’s Ex-Associate Tony Bobulinski
** Biden Corruption Scandal Further Exposed
** Hunter Biden=Linked Companies Took Millions in Bailout Loans, Taxpayer Funds
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.