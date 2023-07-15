Bryan Ardis accurately says Poop Francis is behind Covid and the Jabs 2021Feb10

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Bryan Ardis found out, all roads leads to Rome... The Poopacy is Antichrist 666, the Devils stinking toilet Seat.
"I feel much freer now that i'm certain the pope is the Antichrist" - Martin Luther
The Truth... a concentrated truth handout for those who just want the truth and tired of the many misleaders and deceivers, Romanism is all over worldwide, it is the ROMAN New World Order : https://JesusGod-Pope666.Info/flyer/truth01.pdf - Rather die for the truth, then live a lie! - Darkijah