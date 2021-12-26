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Silent Night (Guitar instrumental)
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51 views • December 26, 2021
From geoffers47 YouTube
Forgive me, if i do not respond to all comments, at this busy time!
"Silent Night" (German: "Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht") is a popular Christmas carol, composed in 1818 by Franz Xaver Gruber to lyrics by Joseph Mohr in the small town of Oberndorf bei Salzburg, Austria.
Forgive me, if i do not respond to all comments, at this busy time!
"Silent Night" (German: "Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht") is a popular Christmas carol, composed in 1818 by Franz Xaver Gruber to lyrics by Joseph Mohr in the small town of Oberndorf bei Salzburg, Austria.
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