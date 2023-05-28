Woman Sees Demons Attacking her after the Jab: Transhumanism and demonic Possession

Source: Odessa Orlewicz https://librti.com/odessa





PENTAGON BRIEFING ON REMOVING THE GOD GENE - "FUNVAX" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spw5nmUrpWA

DARPA; COVID Shot & Test Swabs – The Pineal Gland and Faith https://christianobserver.net/darpa-covid-shot-test-swabs-the-pineal-gland-and-faith/

"They've Killed God; I Can't Feel God; My Soul Is Dead" https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/they-ve-killed-god-i-can-t-feel-god-my-soul-is-dead-astrazeneca-halts-covid-19-vaccine-trials-after-second-volunteer-develops-neurological-problems





SEE ALSO:

"COVID-19 VACCINE DAMAGE: Creating Clones, AI-Worlds, Clocks & More! (Psychic Insight)"

https://odysee.com/@pleiadianhealer:6/video1074210781:5





"The spiritual Effects on the Souls of vaccinated People: psychic Insights from Healers"

https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/The-spiritual-Effects-on-the-Souls-of-vaccinated-People:5





"Why do they put Snake Venom into the Covid Vaxx? Psychic Insights by Lynn White"

https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/They-put-Snake-Venom-into-the-Covid-Vaxx.-Psychic-Insights-by-Lynn-White:4





"The Vaccine binds your Soul to the Underworld. Psychic Insights from a Shamanic Healer and a Monk"

https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/The-Vaccine-binds-your-Soul-to-the-Underworld.-Psychic-Insights-of-a-Shamanic-Healer-and-a-Monk:e





"What Happens With The Fully Jabbed? More Insight! Soul Entrapment, DNA Damage & More!"

https://odysee.com/@pleiadianhealer:6/what-happens-with-the-fully-jabbed-more:c





"Last Call: The Vaccine slaughters your Soul. Channeling Psychic Insights on the Covid Vaxx"

https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Channeling-Psychic-Insights-on-the-Covid-Vaccine-and-the-Effects-on-your-Soul:8





"Souled Out: Death of your Divine Spark, Death of your Future. mRNA-Vaccine and Transhumanism"

https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Souled-Out:8





"Psychic Insights On How The Vaccine Affects Your Aura And Soul: AI And The Control Of Your Subtle Body"

https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Psychic-Insights-On-How-The-Shot-Affects-Your-Aura-And-Soul:1





FURTHER INFORMATION:





"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b



