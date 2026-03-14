RT News - March 14 2026 2PM GMT

March 14, 2026

rt.com





Explosions ring out in Tehran during a Quds Day march in the capital. That's as the US-Israeli war on Iran enters its third week. Muslims across the world unite for Quds Day, showing their support for Palestine, and demanding Israel's oppression must come to an end. Taking its toll on more than just the Iranian people, the war sees the country's rich cultural heritage in the firing line too, raising the concerns of UNESCO.





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