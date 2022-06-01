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PANDORA’S BOX - NEVER-ENDING PANDEMICS | True Pathfinder
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62 views • June 01, 2022
Join us in this video on an in-depth exploration of the virus contagion theory. Do viruses really cause diseases, or have they been misrepresented? What is the evidence for viruses causing diseases? Can they be transmitted from animals to humans and between humans? Do we have better explanations for the cause of diseases and if yes, what are they?
Let’s look at the facts and figure it out!
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#health #holistichealth #holistictreatment #holistictherapy #holistichealing #germtheory #terraintheory #viruscontagiontheory #vaccines #virus #virustheory #immunesystem #virome #milieutherapy #terraintherapy #chronicdiseaseprevention #chronicdiseasetreatment #healthylife
Let’s look at the facts and figure it out!
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Get the most powerful holistic tools here:
https://vibrant-body.net/
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#health #holistichealth #holistictreatment #holistictherapy #holistichealing #germtheory #terraintheory #viruscontagiontheory #vaccines #virus #virustheory #immunesystem #virome #milieutherapy #terraintherapy #chronicdiseaseprevention #chronicdiseasetreatment #healthylife
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