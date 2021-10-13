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Will Dementia Help “Big Guy” Joe Biden Avoid Prison?
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163 views • October 13, 2021
One year ago this month, many American citizens were shocked by the vulgar and obscene corruption that was revealed on Hunter Biden’s computer hard drive that he abandoned at a Delaware electronics repair shop. In addition to pornographic videos of the President’s son with underaged Asian girls, the hard drive contained a treasure trove of emails and files that documented the allegations that the Biden Family has been involved in corrupt international business deals for many years.
A 2015 email from a corrupt Ukrainian business executive thanked Hunter Biden for introducing him to his father, the Vice President of the United States. A 2017 email about a Chinese energy company equity split proposed giving ten percent of the company to Joe Biden.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate 11/13/21
A 2015 email from a corrupt Ukrainian business executive thanked Hunter Biden for introducing him to his father, the Vice President of the United States. A 2017 email about a Chinese energy company equity split proposed giving ten percent of the company to Joe Biden.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate 11/13/21
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