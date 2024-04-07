Create New Account
Huge F*CK Trudeau Carbon Tax Protests - Maverick News
Maverick News
Published Yesterday

Maverick News Top Stories:

* Huge F-Trudeau Protests In Canada - Protesters Call Trudeau

Several lcoations in Canada shown in this video. There is an error made reerencing location where police are being heckled...the location is in Lloydminster. 



* Preparing for the Total Eclipse April 8th ( Call In Show )

* Greta Thunberg Arrested

* Freedom Protests Continue

* Pro Hamas Protests Cost Toronto Police 12-Million Dollars So Far


