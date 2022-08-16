© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Attack on Catholicism and the Rosary: “The First Thing the Communists Do Is Destroy and Attack Religion
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/rachel-campos-duffy-lefts-latest-attack-catholicism-rosary-first-thing-communists-destroy-attack-religion-get-rid-video/
-------------
Humanity is entering a time of revolts and confrontations
[The time of the last reign of my adversary is about to begin, the path has already been paved for his appearance; it only lacks the arrival of the Warning and the short time of the Miracle, to unleash the great tribulations]
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5117-humanity-is-entering-a-time-of-revolts-and-confrontations/
------------
Book of Truth Rosary Meditations
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2022/03/15/book-of-truth-rosary-meditations/
------------
The Atlantic downplays radical pro-abortion violence but calls the Holy Rosary ‘extremist’
[The Rosary is a weapon, but it does not have the goal of death. On the contrary, the Rosary is a weapon that seeks to inflict eternal life on those it is directed toward.]
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/the-atlantic-downplays-radical-pro-abortion-violence-but-calls-the-holy-rosary-extremist/?utm_source=featured-news&utm_campaign=catholic/