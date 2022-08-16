Attack on Catholicism and the Rosary: “The First Thing the Communists Do Is Destroy and Attack Religion

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/rachel-campos-duffy-lefts-latest-attack-catholicism-rosary-first-thing-communists-destroy-attack-religion-get-rid-video/

-------------

Humanity is entering a time of revolts and confrontations

[The time of the last reign of my adversary is about to begin, the path has already been paved for his appearance; it only lacks the arrival of the Warning and the short time of the Miracle, to unleash the great tribulations]

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5117-humanity-is-entering-a-time-of-revolts-and-confrontations/

------------

Book of Truth Rosary Meditations

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2022/03/15/book-of-truth-rosary-meditations/

------------

The Atlantic downplays radical pro-abortion violence but calls the Holy Rosary ‘extremist’

[The Rosary is a weapon, but it does not have the goal of death. On the contrary, the Rosary is a weapon that seeks to inflict eternal life on those it is directed toward.]

https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/the-atlantic-downplays-radical-pro-abortion-violence-but-calls-the-holy-rosary-extremist/?utm_source=featured-news&utm_campaign=catholic/



































