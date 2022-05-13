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The Cause Of All Evil
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71 views • May 13, 2022
Think of all the evil things in life: war, theft, adultery, abuses of all sorts... where do these things come from? What is the root cause of all evil? The Bible tells us what the root of all evil is, and you’ve probably heard it before, but is it really the root of ALL evils? How could that be possible? Watch this video to find out.
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