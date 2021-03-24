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Une histoire d'argent - L'argent (SILVER an VERY interesting research resalt)
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70 views • March 24, 2021
Une histoire d'argent - L'argent (SILVER an VERY interesting research resalt) , In the beginning from MONEY , it was made from the material SILVER ( Argent) , Later when chips came to Marseille , The earlier people from France 600 BC began to make BRONSE coins , Around 300 BC there was even FALCIFICATION from this kind of money coins . . . It can explain us WHY christianity , later , became A SITUATION with protestantism an Catholicism . , ALSO , New system http://sites.google.com/view/erikdp1956-int ,
Tags : silver,argent,l argent,money,coins,greece, WEBSITE - LINKS : -
- Une histoire d'argent et de L'argent (metal -silver- . . . ~ and/or ~ -the-money- . . . ) -
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-- Une histoire d'argent - L'argent (SILVER an VERY interesting research resalt) (.fr) -
- , - SEE - ALSO - https://sites.google.com/view/eu-website/homepage - EXTRA : - https://www.facebook.com/VersLaCoupedHygie , FELICITATION , [ VersLaCoupedHygie] , Merci : IMPORTANT (new Google-site-URL) COPY+PAST https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/homepage : , [ IMPORTANT video https://youtu.be/DLIOSGVkaEU ] , , hangul ,
Tags : argent, coins, gold, greece, money, silver,
SEE also NEW-Google-Sites ( ! ) COPY+PAST the URL for friends please , https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/x-files , IMPORTANT (new Google-site-URL) COPY+PAST https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/homepage ,
Tags : silver,argent,l argent,money,coins,greece, WEBSITE - LINKS : -
- Une histoire d'argent et de L'argent (metal -silver- . . . ~ and/or ~ -the-money- . . . ) -
- , -
-
-- Une histoire d'argent - L'argent (SILVER an VERY interesting research resalt) (.fr) -
- , - SEE - ALSO - https://sites.google.com/view/eu-website/homepage - EXTRA : - https://www.facebook.com/VersLaCoupedHygie , FELICITATION , [ VersLaCoupedHygie] , Merci : IMPORTANT (new Google-site-URL) COPY+PAST https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/homepage : , [ IMPORTANT video https://youtu.be/DLIOSGVkaEU ] , , hangul ,
Tags : argent, coins, gold, greece, money, silver,
SEE also NEW-Google-Sites ( ! ) COPY+PAST the URL for friends please , https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/x-files , IMPORTANT (new Google-site-URL) COPY+PAST https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/homepage ,
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